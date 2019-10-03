ACCO Brands (ACCO) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Last Week Seaspan (SSW) Analysts

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. ACCO’s profit would be $33.29M giving it 7.01 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, ACCO Brands Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 3,126 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -0.19% below currents $10.27 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 9. See Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and sells office products, academic supplies, and calendar products primarily in the United States, Canada, Northern Europe, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $934.02 million. It operates through three divisions: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers office products, such as stapling, binding and laminating equipment, and related consumable supplies, as well as shredders and whiteboards; and academic products, including notebooks, folders, decorative calendars, and stationery products.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It has a 5.06 P/E ratio. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships.