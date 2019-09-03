Accentureplcireland (ACN) Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Its Stake by $518,496; Bp Wealth Management Has Increased Coca Cola (KO) Stake by $1.79 Million; Stock Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Accentureplcireland (ACN) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 2,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 7,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 4,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Accentureplcireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.85. About 808,808 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 38,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 454,707 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31 million, up from 415,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 4.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase&Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22,675 shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $427.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubbltd. by 19,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Asmlholdingsnv (NASDAQ:ASML).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) by 5,039 shares to 6,952 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,275 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

