Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $2.98 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 16,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,374 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.73M, down from 270,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $195.95. About 869,379 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A (ACN) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 7,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.21M, down from 207,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $193.81. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 10,409 shares to 103,302 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.74 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,023 shares to 94,336 shares, valued at $22.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 97,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech International Ltd..