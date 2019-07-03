Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Market Value Rose While M&R Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $15.82 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.21 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 216,708 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 3.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 9,232 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 124,012 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorp has 0.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,800 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Lc accumulated 1,272 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company invested in 63 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 7,220 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap stated it has 15,468 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 120,617 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weik Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,465 shares. Paloma Partners reported 0.02% stake. Dubuque Bancshares Trust reported 2,744 shares. Garrison Asset Management reported 27,120 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 86,907 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 28 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C holds 0.72% or 1.40 million shares. 2,020 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co. Renaissance Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1.28 million shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 25,923 shares. Lpl Lc owns 8,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 4,400 shares. Advisors Asset holds 3,391 shares.

