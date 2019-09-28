Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Holding Has Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc; Cambiar Investors Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Decreased by $52.60 Million as Market Value Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 9,783 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver reported 1,250 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 14,735 shares. Fiduciary Incorporated Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Focused Wealth has 200 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 9,369 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,102 shares. Diversified Company holds 8,076 shares. Schroder Management Group Incorporated has 444,024 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 171,892 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 20,636 shares. Legacy Private reported 12,713 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 83,014 shares to 196,882 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 9,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Inv Management Co accumulated 0.11% or 101,589 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0.52% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Starboard Value Lp holds 4.07M shares or 4.89% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,700 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 14,161 were accumulated by Hills Bancorp Trust. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 481,178 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation reported 180,411 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Com holds 0.11% or 299,227 shares. House Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1.65M were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 222,239 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 209,011 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.