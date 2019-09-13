Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Holder M&R Capital Management Upped Position by $506,000 as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $194.27. About 1.03M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 75,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, up from 64,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 6.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.15M shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs reported 6,114 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 1.15M shares stake. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company holds 1.16% or 784,344 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc accumulated 33,159 shares. Parsons Ri stated it has 0.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cv Starr And Inc Trust has 3.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kcm Advisors Lc holds 544,035 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability invested in 1.03% or 1.44 million shares. Zebra Cap Ltd owns 10,935 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Northern Trust holds 0.73% or 53.71 million shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 57,423 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cordasco Network accumulated 53 shares. 28,914 were reported by Kcm Advsrs Llc. Asset Management One Co Ltd owns 362,051 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Exchange Capital Management invested in 20,125 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd reported 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.14% or 40,790 shares in its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt reported 4.75% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weik Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fulton Bancshares Na reported 2,144 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh reported 0.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).