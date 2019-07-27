Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Valuation Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Upped Position by $525,008; Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Company

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc (PNC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 39,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,495 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 million, up from 197,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $3.03M worth of stock was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 32,857 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $108.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 12,064 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 676,920 shares. 4.14M are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,334 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,900 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 205,566 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York reported 138,809 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 20,239 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp reported 7,080 shares. Court Place Limited Liability holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,739 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has 0.3% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,550 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3,035 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

