Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Shares Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding Lifted by Gmt Capital Corp

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 780,578 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.70 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 13,660 were reported by Conning. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 141 shares. 64,900 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 1.42% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 73,464 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.05% or 637 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chem Natl Bank has 0.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Invesco Limited owns 2.15M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Btim has 1.64% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 683,049 shares. Morgan Stanley has 10.20 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 0.7% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 18,387 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Violich Cap Management, California-based fund reported 44,788 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 24,381 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 89,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.54 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares to 401,070 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).