Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Upped Its Position by $525,008; Soros Fund Management Increases Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 699,911 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 200,495 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29M, up from 197,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $191.59. About 296,799 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares to 1,768 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,485 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd stated it has 5,620 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Trust Invest Advsr Ltd has 1,425 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. City Holdings accumulated 954 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru stated it has 24,283 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 184,973 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,104 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.53% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc reported 34,095 shares. 1,593 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Llc. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 3,836 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 3.19M shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 472,898 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.42 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Benedict Advsrs has 0.76% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 40,406 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cibc World Markets accumulated 246,540 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 4,327 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Company reported 11 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc accumulated 700 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.13% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ww Asset Incorporated owns 57,373 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc reported 15,000 shares. Uss Inv Management Limited holds 220,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.