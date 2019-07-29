Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (ACN) Holding Lifted by Ardevora Asset Management Llp; Janney Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Verizon Commns (VZ) as Shares Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (ACN) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,696 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 175,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $197.35. About 1.26M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (VZ) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 18,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,840 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.04M, up from 523,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Commns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 7.98M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc A by 755 shares to 12,040 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,750 shares, and cut its stake in Inv Exchg Sp 500 Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca accumulated 83,700 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 96,599 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.75% stake. Northern accumulated 0.77% or 52.92 million shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,493 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Logan Inc reported 125,010 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation owns 111,159 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap LP stated it has 51,022 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Management reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Iowa-based Btc Cap Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 71,756 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 29.28 million shares. Moreover, Accredited Investors has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 19,719 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 165,800 shares to 676,508 shares, valued at $38.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 89,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 10,658 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Vontobel Asset invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,430 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc holds 20,900 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Co has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pnc Finance Group owns 512,595 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amer Tru Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.19% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 475,471 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 61,314 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,232 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,900 shares. Schulhoff Company has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 120,764 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr.

