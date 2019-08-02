Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) Holder Cadinha & Co Upped Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Position by $548,012 as Valuation Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 5,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 115,125 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, up from 109,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $192.89. About 1.17 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 3.11 million shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Co accumulated 16,356 shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Lp holds 4.74% or 128,193 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 3,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.38% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.32% or 8,968 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd Liability has 1.47% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 36,351 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Cap invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Co owns 1,272 shares. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,954 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,900 shares. Spectrum Group stated it has 22,405 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability holds 8,055 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Thomas Story Son Lc stated it has 6.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 3,033 shares.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.08M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.