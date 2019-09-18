Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose While Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $552,000; Robecosam Ag Lowered Its Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $3.14 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, down from 55,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $193.48. About 509,908 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 17,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 43,576 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, down from 60,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 539,012 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.29 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 50,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.23 million for 29.93 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.