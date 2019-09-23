Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose While Ci Investments Lowered Its Stake by $4.23 Million; As Model N (MODN) Stock Value Rose, Portolan Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.64 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 89,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50 million, down from 112,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc. (MODN) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 86,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.45 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 249,983 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 1.56 million shares to 9.39 million shares, valued at $145.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 246,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 72,748 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 50,967 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 89 shares. Ajo Lp owns 41,262 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.12% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 3,774 shares stake. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated owns 3,839 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 29,045 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru holds 1.69% or 97,857 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 474,077 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.57% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 10,941 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 1,783 were reported by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 306 shares. 7,446 were reported by Choate Advsrs.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 20,598 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 67,651 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc invested in 1.17M shares. Northern accumulated 324,497 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 31,676 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 34,600 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 44,000 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 184 shares. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).