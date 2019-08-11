Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose While Ashfield Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Increased by $3.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 20,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.33M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson holds 0.03% or 1,174 shares. Johnson owns 0.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,427 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc owns 219,655 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Beaumont Financial Prtnrs reported 2,453 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc accumulated 79,904 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sei Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 181,158 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4,522 were reported by Leuthold Lc. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has 0.53% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 696,626 shares. Premier Asset Limited Com holds 3,075 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,507 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.16% or 174,578 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,751 shares to 98,737 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 4,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has 6.92M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mgmt owns 31,742 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co reported 1.91% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cwm Llc has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 99,276 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd invested in 4,195 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 1.09% or 14,765 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt Inc owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management Inc stated it has 1.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1.04% or 56,583 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,055 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And, Virginia-based fund reported 4,259 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,797 shares. 306,856 are held by Saturna Corp.