Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $44.41 Million; Valueact Holdings LP Holds Stake in Unifi (UFI)

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 42,177 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Transaction to Close in May; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 241,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3.14 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580.23 million, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.87. About 1.31M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 6.12M shares to 18.04 million shares, valued at $661.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 41,700 shares valued at $849,012 was made by Bishop Robert J on Friday, September 6. 3,652 shares were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P., worth $69,205.