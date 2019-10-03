Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose While Nuance Investments Cut Position; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $509,220

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 8.48 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,249 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 4,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $185.39. About 1.41M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,010 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Tcw Gp Inc invested in 639,333 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 0.03% or 360 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd owns 479,387 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,537 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,554 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,570 shares. Stanley reported 28,231 shares stake. Prudential Fin holds 0.14% or 559,262 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.32% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 23,059 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, a New York-based fund reported 119,270 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Philadelphia Co stated it has 1.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Partners Llc reported 90,269 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 514,390 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Hayek Kallen Investment Management stated it has 2.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 44,278 were accumulated by Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fulton State Bank Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Field Main National Bank stated it has 5,075 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alexandria Llc has 0.64% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 229,800 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 52,200 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,528 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 16,267 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 26,283 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.43M shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $67.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 744,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).