Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted Its Position by $385,852 as Stock Value Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 149.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 25,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 42,693 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 17,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 70,037 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 49,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 8.33 million shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,479 shares to 13,174 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Leuthold Limited Company accumulated 3,830 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 0.29% or 127,269 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability owns 410 shares. Transamerica Fincl Incorporated holds 3,467 shares. Somerset holds 1.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 11,245 shares. First Fincl In stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). L S Advsr Incorporated, California-based fund reported 8,176 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cleararc Cap accumulated 9,510 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 16,458 were reported by Argent Tru Co. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kcm Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,914 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company holds 2,937 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 13,788 shares. Moreover, Community Gru Lc has 0.1% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 364,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De holds 40,662 shares. Ifrah Financial Ser Inc reported 45,584 shares. 18,492 were accumulated by Cadence Management Limited Liability. Jensen Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 35,690 shares. Captrust Fincl has 4,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 56,518 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Adage Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Comerica Bankshares holds 178,607 shares. Southernsun Asset Llc owns 1.87 million shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest reported 13,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 61,426 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares to 65,275 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,984 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Special Report: Meet this year’s C-Suite Awards winners as they’re ‘Back From Vacation’ – Denver Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.