Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Maintained by 10-15 Associates Inc; Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Holding Maintained by Stonehill Capital Management Llc

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 60,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 1.00M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the Quarter Ended on March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mngmt has invested 2.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 232,053 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.27% or 7,834 shares. Grimes And reported 61,750 shares stake. Avalon accumulated 0.84% or 209,114 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 3,422 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,825 shares. Advisory Rech holds 186,351 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company reported 18,770 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.12% or 1.44 million shares. Capital Guardian has 0.78% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Star Investment Mngmt owns 4,464 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc invested in 9,357 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 1.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 82,321 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 84,289 shares stake.