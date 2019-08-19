Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Held by Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc; Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $1.20 Million; Share Value Rose

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68M, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $195.57. About 831,938 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 6,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 33,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.54. About 654,076 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 73,925 shares to 90,485 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.