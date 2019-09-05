Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Held by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 17,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 14,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $197.71. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 495,198 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44 million for 13.96 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares to 693,478 shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

