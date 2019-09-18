Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Increased Its Position by $416,576; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Cut Position by $761,460 as Share Value Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 24,669 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 22,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $193.4. About 515,716 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 15,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 209,473 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27M, down from 225,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 57,363 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,402 shares to 3,569 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated reported 7,195 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sei Invs has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,658 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 1,126 shares. Saturna Capital invested in 12,552 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company owns 16,267 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,610 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.78% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 61,145 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Somerset holds 11,245 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 1.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 29,439 are held by Amer National Bank & Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,373 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company. Nomura Asset has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 39,600 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 24,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Gru reported 1,217 shares stake. 121,282 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James & Assocs holds 75,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 12,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 80 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). First Trust Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 180,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 910,161 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).