Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Its Holding by $416,576; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Price Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $11.17 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 177,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 39,022 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 216,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71 million shares traded or 354.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 24,669 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 22,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16,072 shares to 69,771 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Ltd stated it has 176,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 212,446 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fin Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Calamos Ltd holds 0.03% or 71,380 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited owns 23,852 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 843,431 shares. First Western Communications reported 3,824 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd reported 3,509 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% or 544 shares. Heronetta Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 8.84% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 154,672 shares. 3,440 were accumulated by Hartline Investment. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,666 shares. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,785 shares to 9,632 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.