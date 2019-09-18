Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $440,680; Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Lifted Its First Bank (FRBA) Holding by $2.75 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,249 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 4,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $193.84. About 1.12M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 23,514 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 139,531 shares to 543,425 shares, valued at $37.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).