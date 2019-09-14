Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Decreased Position; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Eastern Bank Has Upped Position

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 72,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35 million, down from 80,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 90,237 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.43 million, up from 87,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 53,062 shares to 295,774 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLI) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,225 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 2,045 shares stake. Moreover, Wilkins Counsel has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,294 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability stated it has 1,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Company holds 0.03% or 788 shares. 2.55 million were accumulated by Capital Ww Investors. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adams Natural Fund holds 2.35% or 60,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.12% or 233,928 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 1.03M shares. Cap Innovations Ltd stated it has 3,828 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 934,242 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 16,245 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested in 34,319 shares. Becker Management reported 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 1,900 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 56,993 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited invested in 6,721 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 10,178 are held by Kanawha Lc. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 10,901 shares. Citigroup reported 809,307 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 3,206 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Haverford Trust has 2.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 797,969 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 352 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tower Bridge Advsr has 121,124 shares.

