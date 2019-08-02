Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Lowered Holding by $3.57 Million; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Stake by $1.54 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 48,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 255,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 633,040 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 20,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 25,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 45,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $192.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 51,267 shares to 231,188 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.15 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

