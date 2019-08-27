Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Boosted Holding by $399,872; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 14,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.16. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 5,653 shares to 5,486 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,927 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 199,520 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $130.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,246 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).