Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $430,848; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rose, Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Position

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc analyzed 141,626 shares as the company's stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85 million, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 240,929 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc analyzed 2,448 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 77,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, down from 80,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $124.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $197.29. About 474,818 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 28.84 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 53,637 shares. Lau Associate Lc reported 2.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ftb Advisors invested in 0.11% or 7,784 shares. 1,738 were reported by Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco invested in 0.13% or 2.15M shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 120,764 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) has 5.73% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 104,926 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 1.12% or 16,268 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.21 million shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 7,910 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,500 shares. Peoples Financial Serv owns 1,415 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 222,363 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,515 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,977 shares to 51,790 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $40.78 million for 56.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Kopernik Ltd Liability Com reported 31,014 shares stake. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 91 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Lc holds 9,394 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Amp Investors reported 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,871 shares in its portfolio. Dupont reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & Assocs reported 101,139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 126,596 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,854 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,558 shares in its portfolio. Fmr owns 1.14 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 19,171 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.