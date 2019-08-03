Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $621,632; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Valinor Management Has Lifted Stake by $17.69 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,395 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 246,726 shares. Mirador Cap Prns LP accumulated 3,316 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 213,676 shares. Maryland owns 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,790 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 6,127 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 0.23% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Mcgowan Gru Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,303 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 16,312 shares. Calamos Lc holds 258,639 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,578 shares. L S Advsr owns 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,820 shares. 94,683 were accumulated by Torray Ltd Com. First Bankshares stated it has 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,381 shares to 132,977 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

