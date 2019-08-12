Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose While Cls Investments Has Lifted by $1.42 Million Its Position; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Boosted Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $406,896 as Market Valuation Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 82,305 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 74,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,925 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1735.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.83M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares to 7,684 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,750 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Trust Advsr Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,425 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 34,986 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 579,463 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Csu Producer Resource holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 20,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,104 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 3.07% or 22,255 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 123,876 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,232 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co owns 2,308 shares. Saturna Cap Corp owns 3,137 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1.21M shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,029 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt holds 6,471 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Alabama-based fund reported 74,700 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 12,898 shares to 2,740 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 11,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).