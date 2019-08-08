Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.17 Million; Northstar Asset Management Upped Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $888,800

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 33,767 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 40,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.87. About 2.14 million shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 27.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 61,570 shares to 287,770 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).