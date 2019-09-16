Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $7.25 Million; As Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Market Valuation Declined, Moab Capital Partners Has Raised Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 16,892 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI Files 10-Q and Reports Continued Strong Core 1Q18 Results; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 03/05/2018 – RCI to Report 2Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 95.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 39,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 41,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.3. About 612,028 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,476 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.49% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 527,909 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 130,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tanaka Capital Management owns 898 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.13% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 238,848 shares. Monarch Capital Management has 2.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 31,159 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 764,749 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division invested in 3,342 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 39,875 shares. Old Point And Financial Svcs N A has invested 4.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 76,035 are owned by Zacks Inv Mngmt. 2,021 were accumulated by Optimum Inv. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 23,800 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 14,705 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.41 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,991 shares to 10,896 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WisdomTree Adds Scott Welch as Chief Investment Officer â€“ Model Portfolios – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RCI Will Not Timely File 2Q19 10-Q; Reports Preliminary Results – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Target, Lowe’s earnings drive Wall Street higher – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Online Dating: Game, Set, Match – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ RICK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 16,319 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 2,309 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 7,272 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 10,805 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 15,000 shares. Group One Trading Lp stated it has 3,505 shares. Axa owns 38,358 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,482 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl invested in 1,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 13,163 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 14,198 shares. Moab Cap Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 253,631 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 58,729 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23,332 shares to 55,958 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).