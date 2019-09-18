Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered by $44.41 Million Its Position; Bandera Partners Has Increased Position in Ameresco (AMRC) by $3.97 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 241,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580.23M, down from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $193.33. About 432,488 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 34,880 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 43,965 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.53% or 10.74M shares in its portfolio. Texas Capital Bancorporation Incorporated Tx has 0.64% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Choate holds 0.08% or 7,446 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De has 1.30M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs invested in 1.12% or 33,365 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 170,708 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Lc has 2.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 39,035 shares. Novare Llc invested in 0.94% or 33,219 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Management Ltd Com owns 191,796 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 53,961 shares. Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 4,637 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 1.93M shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $249.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 193,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.26 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

