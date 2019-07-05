Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position Raised by Verity & Verity Llc; David R Rahn & Associates Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted by $832,195 as Shares Rose

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,351 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 28,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 1.24 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 3.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,668 are owned by Howland Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 60,667 shares. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Communication Mi Adv has invested 2.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Minnesota-based Sns Finance Group Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 617,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Company holds 0.02% or 5,521 shares in its portfolio. Glenview State Bank Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,699 shares. 16,039 are owned by Cordasco Fincl Net. 272,551 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. Usa Portformulas Corp reported 97,015 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 3,553 shares. Vaughan Nelson Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 30,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Summit Asset has invested 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital reported 0.32% stake. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd holds 1,578 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ssi Inv Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sfmg Ltd Llc reported 4,412 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,199 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 2,138 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davis stated it has 3.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,822 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,715 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 190,858 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.63% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Finemark National Bank & Trust And invested in 5,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,490 shares.

