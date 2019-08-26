Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position Maintained by Wade G W & Inc; Moore Capital Management LP Upped Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $3.72 Million

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 679.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 48,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 55,724 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 7,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 300,301 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 43,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 123,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 118,196 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Limited Liability Com has 5.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Edge Wealth Limited Liability owns 540 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.29% or 94,752 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De reported 3.9% stake. Hartford Fin has 0.97% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) reported 6,570 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0.21% or 7.70 million shares. Btim accumulated 1.64% or 683,049 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,780 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 84,155 shares. 13,550 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Franklin Resources reported 4.80M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 17,914 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares to 71,798 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,092 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

