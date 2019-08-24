Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position Maintained by Profund Advisors Llc; Wade G W & Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Increased by $350,901 as Shares Declined

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,951 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 9,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 921 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,529 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 41,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 191 shares to 325 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,627 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,944 are owned by Texas Yale Corporation. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kj Harrison Ptnrs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,500 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Ltd has invested 1.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 6,570 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 2,121 were reported by Cim Llc. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.38% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.13 million shares. Los Angeles Equity Research has 0.63% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highvista Strategies Limited Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,300 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp reported 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 9,042 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Naples Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 23,753 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 185,292 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mu, a Japan-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 105,685 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares to 146,246 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,391 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 40,000 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,423 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 0.97% or 2,339 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Investment Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Secs has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 832 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Financial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 2,548 shares. Alexandria Limited Co has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss reported 15,000 shares stake. Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.22% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Invest Inc invested in 0.02% or 148 shares.

