Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose While Mcrae Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Raging Capital Management Has Cut Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake by $2.23 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 22,351 shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.70 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mannkind Corp by 2.66M shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.54 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares to 331,156 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).