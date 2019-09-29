Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding Maintained by Coldstream Capital Management Inc; Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $628,202

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 33,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 23,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 13,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 40,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture and Chevron Win Innovation Award for System That Uses Digital Technology to Improve Worker Safety in Crane Operations – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Uber and Lyft Still Have Problems – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Launches Experience Activation Network to Power Growth for World’s Leading Brands – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “D.C.-area CEO is Fortune’s most powerful U.S. woman in business – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,896 shares to 214,270 shares, valued at $23.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,303 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,524 shares. 1,284 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Mrj Capital accumulated 19,100 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.07% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has 476,623 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) invested in 6,520 shares. Hartford Invest Management Co accumulated 0.49% or 95,015 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt reported 2.55% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 3,342 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.04% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Lc has 4,390 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 101,865 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lourd Ltd Liability Co reported 1,169 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,653 shares to 108,334 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.11% or 10,327 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 5,888 shares stake. Prio Wealth Lp reported 73,734 shares. 3.88M were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.13 million shares. Cna Fin holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 52,463 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 643,679 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il reported 223,932 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins Co has 146,193 shares. Intact Invest Management invested in 0.26% or 151,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 1.25M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 400,454 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,722 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 7,174 shares.