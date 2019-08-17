Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Smead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $2.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 529.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 27,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 4,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, down from 414,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 34,740 shares to 9,021 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 19,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited holds 0.01% or 144 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust Comm holds 7,471 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 31,250 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 6.96 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 121,507 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,933 shares in its portfolio. National Ins Com Tx holds 42,260 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company holds 2,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 9.24M were reported by State Bank Of Mellon. Sfmg Lc reported 4,412 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 319,615 shares. Bailard owns 55,200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 34,500 shares.

