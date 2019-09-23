Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Provident Investment Management Lowered Position by $552,000 as Stock Value Rose; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, down from 55,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $193.3. About 732,634 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 60,042 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, down from 61,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $225.87. About 691,269 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $438.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,174 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,603 shares to 211,421 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).