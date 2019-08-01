Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.97 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted by $422,560 Its Stake

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 4.16M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68 million, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 981,431 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.



Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Condor Management has 0.52% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1,150 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pnc Grp invested in 512,595 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 3.9% or 36,862 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 17,264 shares. Nuwave holds 335 shares. 551,751 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp. South State reported 7,680 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 2,271 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 5,386 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 173,239 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% or 4,497 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 34,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.