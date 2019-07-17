Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Boosted Its Stake by $2.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Cut Its Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stake by $2.85 Million as Shares Rose

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $2000.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68M, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.35. About 539,869 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge has invested 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Valmark Advisers holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 31,250 shares. Weybosset & Ltd holds 0.19% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated owns 80 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management reported 247,870 shares. 26.15M were accumulated by State Street. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,199 shares stake. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited accumulated 1,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.47M shares. 7,190 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 61,314 shares in its portfolio. 2.14 million were reported by Findlay Park Prtn Llp. Reik Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1,429 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 118,825 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C Z Us by 61,900 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,200 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).