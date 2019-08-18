Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake by $362,736 as Stock Price Rose; Navellier & Associates Has Raised Its Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by $685,032

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 93,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 91,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49M shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by 107.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 9,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 19,130 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 161,530 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,702 shares to 30,863 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,195 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4.

