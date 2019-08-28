Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $646,625 as Share Price Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Peconic Partners Cut Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 507,885 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 49.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 521,032 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 49,041 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 7,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.05% or 127,888 shares in its portfolio. First Western Mngmt stated it has 2,564 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. 94,480 were reported by Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 730,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.35% or 115,050 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 3,162 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 2,163 shares. Granite Inv Lc reported 1.13% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 416,666 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 812,580 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited holds 0.76% or 70,053 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited invested in 0.19% or 1,515 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 8,951 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 1,228 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 1,295 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, M&R Mngmt has 2.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 11,701 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 418,918 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.76M shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 3.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Valmark Advisers reported 31,250 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Oregon-based Jensen Investment Management Inc has invested 3.9% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Twin Cap holds 1.16% or 133,730 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 1,210 shares. 43,559 were reported by Moody Comml Bank Division.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.79 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,966 shares to 191,572 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

