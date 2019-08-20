Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered Holding by $70.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Its Holding by $534,400

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 402,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.46 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $194.77. About 879,448 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 6,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,492 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 44,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 5.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Prtnrs Limited invested in 49,606 shares. Taurus Asset Llc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fairfield Bush & Company owns 21,444 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 2,495 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.23% or 41,434 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 130,257 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Green Square Capital Ltd Company invested in 21,281 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 15,348 shares. The Connecticut-based Benin Mngmt has invested 3.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp stated it has 4.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,771 were reported by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,921 shares. Madison Inv reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Voya Invest Lc holds 0.86% or 4.76M shares in its portfolio.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $368.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.