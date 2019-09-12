Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Burney Co Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; River Road Asset Management Increased Position in Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) by $9.55 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 6,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 106,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.73M, down from 113,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.37. About 2.36 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) by 78.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 353,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 803,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.34M, up from 450,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs And Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 118,249 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 41,048 shares to 361,377 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 417,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,037 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold CPSI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,791 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 28,700 shares. Aull And Monroe Management Corporation holds 29,079 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,150 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Alberta Inv Management owns 16,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 17,462 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Next Financial Grp reported 41 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.14 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 9,391 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 52,500 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 181,509 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,132 shares. Pnc Service Gru owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 376 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,984 shares to 91,946 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

