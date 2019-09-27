Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Brinker Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.28 Million as Share Price Rose; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Upped Its Sun Communities (SUI) Holding by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 11,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 146,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.83 million, up from 135,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.75. About 135,048 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 17,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 50,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, down from 68,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 984,467 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 10,536 shares to 205,110 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Bancshares owns 0.67% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,098 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The New York-based Cim Ltd has invested 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 5,855 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Stack Fin Management Inc holds 190,727 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs owns 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,718 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group owns 24,669 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Co owns 20,446 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty owns 15,000 shares. Security National Trust has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mrj Capital Incorporated reported 2.04% stake. International Ca has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.99% or 259,490 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Corp holds 468,355 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 26,720 shares to 94,700 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 13,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,926 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG).