Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $464,271; Caxton Stake in Mei Pharma (MEIP) Has Lowered by $2.72 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 2,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 362,896 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.42 million, up from 360,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 429,009 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,705 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,022 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.44% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 21,020 shares. Parsec Finance Management invested in 0.1% or 8,637 shares. Orrstown Svcs Incorporated reported 1,320 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & has 155,609 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 22,936 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Allstate Corporation has 0.21% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 63,188 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,643 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma reported 57,333 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.39% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.11 million shares. 72,259 were accumulated by Martin Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru reported 24,076 shares. Architects reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 59,361 shares.

