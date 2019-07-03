Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Share Value Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $2.92 Million; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 51,258 shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Christine Rousseau, Ph.D. as Vice President, Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Approval of Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya Point-of-Care Multiplex Test by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs first Zika diagnostic test in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.12M shares to 847,785 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 473,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,000 shares to 3,235 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Incorporated stated it has 1.63% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Smithfield Tru invested in 5,425 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co owns 4,061 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd has 1,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% or 3,210 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,943 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 407,795 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Amer Rech Mngmt Co reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 22,352 are owned by Stevens Mngmt L P. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dubuque National Bank And Trust owns 2,744 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.53% or 15,083 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Names Domingo MirÃ³n Group Chief Executiveâ€”Financial Services, Succeeding Richard Lumb – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to IDC MarketScape Report – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture +3.9% after Q4 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Health Organizations are Embracing Emerging Technologies but Must Do More Amid Changing Consumer Expectations, Accenture Report Finds – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.