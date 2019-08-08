Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.92 Million; Capital Research Global Investors Maintains Position in Graham Holdings Co Cl B (GHC)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $193.36. About 413,898 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Graham Holdings Co Cl B (GHC) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $709.26. About 2,828 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,352 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 31,250 shares. Connors Investor has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 31,431 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 5,501 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,055 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 6,896 shares in its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weybosset Research And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,850 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Conning holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 13,660 shares. Wms Ptnrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,836 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 62,410 shares stake. Epoch Invest Prns stated it has 50,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Pa reported 3,534 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares to 107,910 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.13B for 28.27 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.37 million shares to 17.86M shares, valued at $4.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS) by 18.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.36M shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).