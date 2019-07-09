Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) Share Price Rose While American National Bank Boosted Holding; Madison Investment Holdings Cut Danaher (DHR) Position as Stock Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,545 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 28,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $190.31 lastly. It is down 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 3,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,917 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.62M, down from 485,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.72. About 760,731 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 20,446 shares to 48,953 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.42% or 113,110 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division accumulated 3,342 shares. First Financial Bank stated it has 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 6,950 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cincinnati Casualty Company holds 2.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 15,000 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 590,956 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And has invested 0.82% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 58 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 3,210 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nomura Inc stated it has 2,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management holds 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,604 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 2,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,321 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Utd National Bank Trust reported 24,015 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 29 shares stake. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.8% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 13,994 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.14% or 4,727 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.56% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 154,477 shares. 181,067 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 2,742 are owned by Dynamic Capital Management Limited. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,326 shares in its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.12% or 11,179 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 8,974 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 28,341 shares to 139,764 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 123,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32 million for 31.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.